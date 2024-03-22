PETALING JAYA: Malaysia will not accept the invitation to host the Commonwealth Games in 2026, announced the Youth and Sports Ministry.

The decision over the matter was decided during the Cabinet meeting today after taking into consideration all aspects as well as implications, said the ministry.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the RM603 million grant offered by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) was expected to be insufficient to fund the entire expenses to host the major-scale event.

Additionally, the economic impact could not be determined in the short term.

“The Madani government expresses gratitude to the CGF for the offer to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games. However, at this time, the government wishes to focus on sports development as well as the welfare and well-being of the people.”

