Commonwealth Games: All aspects to be considered before decision is made - Hannah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) has given its assurance that all aspects will be considered before a decision is made on the offer for Malaysia to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Its minister Hannah Yeoh (pix) said as stated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim earlier, the matter will be discussed in detail at the Cabinet meeting on Friday, adding that feedback, including views on social media, will be given due consideration.

“... we could announce our decision after the Cabinet has discussed the matter. The Prime Minister has just returned from his visit to Germany, and we expect a lengthy discussion to ensure all aspects are covered,” she said.

She was speaking to reporters after the launch of Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2024 at the National Sports Council (MSN) here today.

Hannah, however, said that if more input is needed, then there is a possibility a decision could go beyond Friday.

Hannah also was tight-lipped on whether the suggestion for Malaysia to co-host the Games with Singapore would be considered.

“I cannot preempt the Cabinet discussion, this will only be decided and announced after that,” he said.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has offered Malaysia to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games after the Australian state of Victoria pulled out last year, citing escalating costs.

CGF has also offered a fund injection of £100 million (RM602 million) to Malaysia, which once hosted the games in 1998. Victoria pulled out due to an increase in hosting costs, from the initial expectation of AUD2.6 billion (about RM8.09 billion) to AUD7 billion (RM21.78 billion).

Meanwhile, regarding the position of national men’s professional doubles pair, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi in the Road To Gold (RTG) project after lackluster performances of late, Hannah said it will have to be a joint decision with the RTG committee.

“Usually, this decision will be made jointly with the RTG committee, but in cases such as (divers) Datuk Pandelela Rinong and Nur Dhabitah Sabri, that was the end (of the) story, (and) everyone will know.

“But the RTG committee will announce any decision made because RTG is (the dedicated progamme) for those who are eligible and have hopes of winning gold (at the Olympics),” she said.

Yew Sin-Ee Yi currently holds the 13th position in the Race to Paris rankings. According to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) format, a country can field two representatives in the team event at the Olympics, provided the pair ranks within the top eight for Paris qualification.

Hannah also expressed hope that the nation’s top men’s doubles team, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, who emerged as runners-up in the 2024 All England yesterday and currently ranked fifth in the Race to Paris, stay free from injuries.

“Aaron and Wooi Yik are indeed focused on the RTG, and we saw their performance yesterday. But, I see the most important thing from now until the Olympics is to ensure they do not suffer new injuries. So, for our athletes, the most important thing now is for them to be careful, avoid injuries,” she said.

In the final played at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, Aaron-Wooi Yik had to acknowledge the prowess of Indonesian pair, Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto, who emerged champions for the second consecutive year with a 21-16, 21-16 win. -Bernama