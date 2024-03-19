Malaysia using all available diplomatic avenues on the issue of Palestine - FM Mohamad

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia through Wisma Putra is using all available diplomatic avenues, to pressure the global community, to act in the name of humanity on the issue of Palestine, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said Malaysia is currently collaborating closely with like-minded countries at the United Nations (UN) to pursue three key priorities.

“First, to institute an immediate and permanent ceasefire. Second, to establish safe and unhindered access, for the delivery of aid. And third, to ensure accountability, for violations of international law,” he said in his keynote address for Open Forum On The Issues of Palestine: Campaigning for Human Rights and International Law - What is Malaysia Role? at Universiti Malaya here today.

Mohamad said Malaysians must muster their strength and resilience, in championing the cause of the Palestinians.

He emphasised that while the road ahead may be long and challenging, Malaysia will never give up. Through discourse and advocacy programmes, we aim to garner more support from governments to stand on the side of humanity, he added.

He further stated that moving forward, Malaysia’s diplomatic and legal efforts will be guided by three broad pillars: addressing root causes, upholding international law, and ending impunity.

Elaborating on these three pillars, Mohamad emphasised that Palestinians have endured years of suffocating occupation, and such oppression must cease.

He stressed the importance of compelling the global community to acknowledge that Israel’s policies and practices blatantly violate international law. Malaysia must collaborate with like-minded countries to use all relevant platforms, including the Human Rights Council and the International Criminal Court, to address Israel’s flagrant breaches of the rules.

Mohamad highlighted that ending impunity in international affairs includes reviewing the veto privilege, in the United Nations Security Council.

The veto has hindered the adoption of resolutions for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. Malaysia consistently advocates for the elimination of the veto to uphold the UN Charter’s principle of equal sovereignty among all states, he said.

Mohamad expressed Malaysia’s belief that a sustained campaign can increase the reputational cost of using the veto in such circumstances.

He said Malaysia will not relent until Palestinians are able, to exercise their inalienable rights, without fear or intimidation, enjoy fundamental freedom, and live peacefully with dignity.

“We (Malaysia) will not stop, until Palestine assumes her rightful seat, as a full-fledged Member State of the United Nations. And I believe, that future generations of Malaysians, can one day look back with pride, that we were on the right side of history,” he said.

