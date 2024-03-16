Malaysia strongly denounces Israel's airstrike on Ops Ihsan's humanitarian assistance in Gaza

KUALA LUMPUR: The Government of Malaysia has “vehemently” condemned the irresponsible airstrike carried out by the Israeli regime on the Al-Nuseirat camp in the Gaza Strip on March 14, said Ministry of Foreign Affairs Friday.

The ministry said this “senseless attack” claimed the lives of eight Palestinians and injured more than 20 others who were camp personnel preparing to distribute the much-needed food supplies contributed by Malaysians through the Humanitarian Trust Fund for the People of Palestine (AAKRP) and managed by Ops Ihsan (a coalition of Malaysian NGOs).

“This reprehensible act of aggression against innocent civilians underscores the flagrant disregard for human rights and international humanitarian law by the Israeli authorities.

“Such indiscriminate and disproportionate violence against the Palestinian populace constitutes a grave violation of their fundamental rights to life, security, and dignity,” it said in a statement.

The ministry, also known as Wisma Putra, said those present at the camp were innocent Palestinians who were not a threat to the occupiers, but merely carrying out their humanitarian responsibilities towards fellow Palestinians.

“We urgently implore the international community to intervene promptly and decisively, holding the regime accountable for their blatant disregard for human lives and ensuring the safety of the Palestinian people.

“It is imperative that justice is served, and measures are taken to prevent the recurrence of such atrocities. Solidarity and support must be extended to the Palestinian community in their quest for justice, peace, and the realisation of their inherent rights,” it said.

Malaysia, Wisma Putra stressed “remains steadfast in its principled position that the Palestinians unequivocally deserve the realisation of their own independent and sovereign state, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its Capital.” -Bernama