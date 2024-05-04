Malaysia welcomes UN Human Rights Council call to stop arms sales to Israel

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has welcomed the resolution of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), which calls on all States to cease the sale, transfer and diversion of arms, munitions, and other military equipment to Israel.

In a statement on Friday, the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) urged all States to ensure that Israel meets its obligations under international law, including the effective implementation of this resolution.

“The resolution, initiated by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), was co-sponsored and supported by Malaysia.

“The resolution’s adoption aligns with Malaysia’s consistent advocacy for the UN Human Rights Council to uphold its charter-mandated duty to protect Palestinians from Israel’s unlawful and prolonged occupation, apartheid policies, and the exposure to severe human rights abuses, including crimes against humanity, genocide, and war crimes,” said the statement.

Malaysia reaffirmed its dedication to the Palestinian cause and will persist in its efforts to achieve an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, founded on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and seeks full membership of Palestine in the UN, added the statement.

The resolution, demanding an immediate ceasefire, denounces the use of starvation as a method of warfare in Gaza and cautions against Israel’s large-scale military operations in Rafah.

This is the first resolution by the UN Human Rights Council addressing the escalating crisis in Gaza since October 2023.

Titled “Human Rights Situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the Obligation to Ensure Accountability and Justice”, the resolution was adopted at the ongoing 55th session of the UNHRC in Geneva on Friday.

The resolution was approved by 28 of the council’s 47-member states, with six opposing and 13 abstaining.

Proposed by Pakistan on behalf of all OIC member states, excluding Albania, the resolution also demands “an immediate ceasefire” and “immediate emergency humanitarian access and assistance”, as reported by international media.