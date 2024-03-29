Malaysian rescued from overseas job scam syndicate in Laos

PUTRAJAYA: A 19-year-old Malaysian citizen was successfully rescued by the Malaysian Embassy in Vientiane, Laos, from a job scam syndicate at a hotel in Vientiane yesterday (March 28).

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or Wisma Putra on Friday, the Malaysian individual was rescued after the ministry received a report from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the victim's family.

“The victim was deceived by a foreigner through social media and taken out of Malaysia via Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 (KLIA 2) on March 25, 2024.

“However, swift action by the Malaysian Embassy in Vientiane successfully thwarted the syndicate’s attempt to recruit the victim,“ the statement said.

Wisma Putra also informed that the Malaysian Embassy in Vientiane had extended consular assistance, and the victim has been repatriated today.

The ministry expressed appreciation to the PDRM for their prompt and proactive action in detecting and rescuing the victim in close cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Malaysian Embassy in Vientiane.

Wisma Putra also conveyed its highest appreciation to the authorities in Laos for their continuous cooperation and priority in assisting the Malaysian Government in rescuing victims of job scam syndicates, including this latest case.

The ministry also advised all Malaysian citizens to always be vigilant regarding job scam syndicates abroad.

“Victims or family members suspected of being trapped in these criminal syndicates are urged to report to the PDRM and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs immediately,“ it added. -Bernama