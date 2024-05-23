MALBATT’s Sgt Faridah died of heart attack

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Battalion 850-11 (MALBATT 850-11) member for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Sergeant Faridah Abd Rahman, has been confirmed to have died from a heart attack.

The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) headquarters, in a statement today, informed that this was based on the autopsy conducted by Hammoud Hospital, Saida, Lebanon on May 19 at 2.54 pm Lebanese time (7.45 pm Malaysian time).

“The initial autopsy results were obtained on May 20, 2024 (Monday), and the findings confirmed that she died due to cardiopulmonary arrest caused by myocardial ischaemia/thrombosis, or a heart attack,“ the statement said.

The statement added that MALBATT 850-11, with assistance from the Malaysian Embassy in Beirut, has completed all documentation processes with the Lebanese authorities and UNIFIL to repatriate the her body to Malaysia.

“Her body will be flown back to Malaysia using a commercial flight today at 12.05 pm Lebanese time (5.05 pm Malaysian time) and is scheduled to arrive in Malaysia tomorrow (May 24) at 9.50 pm Malaysian time,“ it said.

According to the statement, the funeral prayer will be held on May 25 at 5.15 am at Subang Air Base to pay last respects before the body is taken to her hometown in Pendang, Kedah.

ATM informed that the body will be transported using a Royal Malaysian Air Force transport aircraft at 7 am and will be buried at the Muslim Cemetery, Al-Anwar Mosque, Kg Tengah, Mukim Tualang, Pokok Sena, Kedah.

On May 19, ATM headquarters, in a statement, informed that Sgt Faridah died at 2.25 am Lebanese time or 7.25 am Malaysian time on that day.

According to the statement, Sgt Faridah, who served as a Senior Supervisor of Islamic Affairs for MALBATT 850-11 at Camp Marakah, was confirmed dead by a MALBATT 850-11 medical officer after collapsing upon disembarking from a bus at the camp, shortly after arriving in Lebanon from a one-month vacation in Malaysia.