Man arrested after wife, daughters found hanged

SEREMBAN: The police have arrested a technician, in his 30s, for investigation following the discovery of the bodies of his wife and two daughters hanging from a fan in a house in Lenggeng, Nilai yesterday.

Nilai district police chief Supt Abdul Malik Hasim said the man was arrested at about 1 am today after the police were alerted to the discovery of the three bodies.

He said the Lenggeng police station received a call from a man who informed that a woman and two children were found dead in a housing estate at 9.25 pm yesterday.

“The result of the investigation found that the woman, aged 34 years, and the two children, aged six and three, were found hanging from a fan in a house,” he said in a statement today,

He said a suicide note was also found at the scene.

The bodies were sent to the Forensic Division of Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital for autopsy.

The technician is on remand for four days from today to assist the police investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. - Bernama