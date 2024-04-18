PETALING JAYA: A man was arrested under suspicion of using false information on his “child’s” birth certificate 16 years ago.

The Putrajaya National Registration Department (NRD)’s investigation and enforcement division stated that the 58-year-old suspect was caught as he entered the division’s office on Wednesday (April 17), Harian Metro reported.

Investigations found that the suspect presented the falsified information while applying to register the child’s birth on May 8 2008.

The child was born in a private hospital and was issued the birth certificate provided by the suspect, according to the department’s findings.

“He was suspected of committing the offence at 11.33am at the Kuala Lumpur JPN Birth Section counter and the date of birth recorded on the form was April 21 2008.

“The suspect who informed the child’s birth, is suspected of intentionally providing false information about the baby’s mother and father at the time,” the department said.

It was also revealed that the baby’s biological parents did not refer to the suspect regarding their child’s birth.

The suspect is expected to be charged in court in the near future.

