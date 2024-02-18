Man feared drowned at Batu Buruk beach

KUALA TERENGGANU: A man on holiday with his family is missing and feared drowned at the Batu Buruk beach here.

Kuala Terengganu Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander Yusmizan Yusof said a distress call was received at 11.31 am today that a man had gone missing at sea about 10 minutes earlier.

He said the victim, identified as Zulkarnain Mohamed Zubir, 44, from Kuala Lumpur, is believed to have been swept away by strong currents.

“Search efforts are ongoing. This is the first such incident in Kuala Terengganu this year,” he told reporters at the scene.

Yusmizan advised the public, especially tourists, to be cautious when engaging in water activities as the monsoon season has not ended and to pay attention to signboards displaying warnings. - Bernama