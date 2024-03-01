Man held for assaulting wife after she allegedly slammed the door

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a man for allegedly assaulting his wife during an argument at their home in Taman Maju Jaya, Ampang here on Monday (Jan 1).

The incident, which occurred at about 2 am, began when the 45-year-old suspect was upset when his wife slammed the door and an argument broke out.

Ampang Jaya District Police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said the suspect then hit his wife with his hands, causing her to suffer pain and bruises on her hands, legs and body.

He said the 40-year-old woman suffered soft tissue injuries on her hands, right middle finger and legs.

The suspect was then arrested at the grounds of the Ampang Jaya District Police Headquarters at 5.25 pm yesterday, adding that the man tested negative for drugs and did not have any criminal records.

“Police will seek a remand order for the suspect today,” he said in a statement today, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for intentionally causing harm and Section 18A of the Domestic Violence Act.–Bernama