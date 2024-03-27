Man killed as trailer plunges into ravine on NSE

SEREMBAN: A man was killed after the trailer he was driving skidded and plunged into a ravine before catching fire on KM255 of the North-South Expressway northbound today.

Rembau Fire and Rescue Station operations commander, Senior Fire Officer II (KUP) Mohamad Hadi Alias, said they received a report about the incident around 3.20 pm and dispatched 26 personnel to the scene.

He said the victim, in his 30s, was confirmed dead at the scene and the body was handed over to the police.

“The incident involved a trailer truck carrying a load of silver aluminium containers travelling from Segamat, Johor to Port Klang, Selangor. During the incident, there was another 16-tonne trailer, which is believed to have stalled, parked on the roadside.

“The victim, driving the trailer truck, is believed to have tried to avoid the stalled trailer before it skidded and plunged into the approximately 10-metre-deep ravine,“ he told Bernama today. -Bernama