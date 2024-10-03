Man loses over RM30,000 to a job offer scam on social media

KUALA TERENGGANU: A man suffered losses of RM30,700 due to a job offer scam via a social media platform.

Terengganu police chief, Datuk Mazli Mazlan, said that the 24-year-old self-employed man was offered a job in buying and selling goods by an Instagram account administrator on February 26.

He said the victim, who was initially sceptical, eventually fell for the scam due to the promise of substantial commissions for each task completed.

“The victim came across the part-time job offer on Instagram and contacted the administrator for further information, eventually falling victim to the scam.

“The victim managed to complete six tasks. He was paid commissions for the first two tasks as promised. However, for the subsequent tasks, the administrator refused to pay the promised commission of RM30,700, citing various excuses,“ he said in a statement today.

ALSO READ: Increasing online fraud cases a worrying trend

Mazli said that Terengganu police received 100 reports of scams from March 3 to March 9, advising the public always to be vigilant against scam tactics.

“Victims will be offered part-time work as ‘online purchasing agents’ and promised a commission of up to 10 per cent for each purchase. Subsequently, victims are asked to open the provided link and directed to complete tasks by selecting items to purchase from a ‘chart’ within the link.

“The victim will then receive a commission for the initial purchase to build trust. However, after subsequent purchases, the administrator will disappear after the victim makes the payment,“ he said. - Bernama