Man who allegedly murdered parents remanded for seven days

KUALA LUMPUR: The man suspected of murdering his parents during an argument in their home at Kampung Sungai Penchala here last night has been remanded for seven days from today.

Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid (pix) said the 42-year-old suspect, who was arrested at about 10.30 pm yesterday at the Penchala Sprint Highway Tunnel heading towards Kuala Lumpur, was taken to the Brickfields Police Headquarters (IPD) and tested positive for three types of drugs.

“The suspect is detained at the Brickfields IPD lockup. The remand application was made today and approved by the Kuala Lumpur magistrate for seven days until Saturday (Dec 16),” he told a media conference at the Brickfields IPD here today.

Allaudeen said the couple was found lying in a pool of blood on the floor of their living room, believed to have been killed as a result of being stabbed multiple times.

“Police have found a knife blade, a knife handle, a wooden stick, wooden fragments, a helmet, a round wooden table and a pair of black shoes believed to belong to the suspect at the scene of the incident.

“Preliminary investigations found that both victims were aged 72 and 82. The father was a Petaling Jaya City Council pensioner while the mother was a housewife,” he said, adding that the suspect was also found to have nine records of drug-related offences from January 2016 to November 2023.

“The two bodies have been sent to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) for a post-mortem, which will be carried out today, and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he said.

Meanwhile, a neighbour said that a woman's cries for help led to the discovery of the two bodies last night.

The neighbour, who did not want to be named, said he heard the screams at about 7 pm.

“I heard the screams for help around the time for Maghrib prayer, then there was silence,” the neighbour said when met by reporters at the scene of the incident.

The neighbour said he never thought the son would do something like this because only a few days earlier he had seen the son help his parents with some household chores.

“In fact, in the morning I saw him helping his parents clean the yard and I’ve even seen him eating at the shop,” he said. -Bernama