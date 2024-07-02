March 21 mention date for senior cop charged with teen’s murder

IPOH: The Magistrate’s Court here has set March 21 for mention of the case involving a senior police officer charged with the murder of a secondary school boy in December last year.

Magistrate S. Punitha made this decision following the request from the prosecution, led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz, for a new date pending the completion of documents.

Earlier, the accused, Mohd Nazri Abdul Razak, 44, wearing a black hoodie and face mask, arrived at the court accompanied by police personnel at around 9 am.

He was represented by lawyers Jacky Loi Yap Loong and Lim Chi Chau, while lawyer Datuk Wan Azmir Wan Majid acted as an observer on behalf of the victim’s family.

When approached by reporters outside the court, Wan Azmir said they are waiting for the completion of documents under Section 51A of the Criminal Procedure Code by the prosecution before the trial can commence in the High Court.

“The documents include information on the charge, forensic reports, testimonies and videos, which the prosecution will present in the case, and copies will be provided to the defence,” he said.

On Dec 18, 2023, Mohd Nazri, whose rank is Deputy Superintendent, was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here with causing the death of Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd Zamrie, 17, near Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Jati here between 12.05 pm and 12.40 pm on Dec 15.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code which is punishable by the death sentence or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years, and not less than 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

Prior to that, a video went viral on social media about a schoolboy who died after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a car, believed to have been driven by a senior police officer, on Jalan Taman Jati close to SMK Jati near Meru.

Muhammad Zaharif died at the scene due to severe injuries to his chest and abdomen, while the policeman was detained to facilitate investigations.-Bernama