Be responsible in managing fire hazards, public urged

PETALING JAYA: With fire outbreaks in the country remaining high, Putrajaya Fire and Rescue Department Fire Safety Division director Datuk Khirudin Drahman Hussain has called on the public to be more responsible in managing fire hazards.

“There were 34,389 fire-related calls in 2023, with 4,573 incidents involving properties such as factories and homes. The losses caused by these fires are estimated to be around RM2.6 billion.”

On Dec 15, three premises believed to house a furniture and cardboard factory were completely razed at Taman Perindustrian Alam Jaya in Bandar Puncak Alam, Selangor.

On Nov 15, an elderly woman died when a fire broke out, affecting two houses in Kampung Muhibbah, in Ranau, Sabah. One was razed while the other sustained 50% damage.

Khirudin said household fires are often caused by improper use of electrical appliances, unattended flames and poor housekeeping.

“Many house fires begin as small incidents but escalate due to negligence. Most homeowners lack fire detection devices or fire extinguishers, and panic when a fire breaks out.

“Households need to have at least one fire extinguisher and if possible, instal smoke detectors in bedrooms for early warning. Having fire insurance is equally important.”

He said public education, community-driven initiatives, awareness programmes and on-ground leadership are vital to fostering a culture of fire prevention.

Insurance company Zurich Malaysia reported in 2021 that 59% of Malaysian homeowners do not have fire coverage, and 43% are unaware that basic home insurance does not automatically cover assets and fixtures inside their homes.

On Dec 10, Advokasi Perusahaan dan Industri managing director Datuk Fazli Nordin urged immediate action to address weak enforcement and apathetic attitudes toward fire safety in Malaysia’s industrial zones.

“Lives are at stake. Major fires or industrial accidents can harm Malaysia’s reputation as a manufacturing and investment hub. Greater oversight is needed in conducting safety checks and issuing permits, with agencies like the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission playing a critical role.”

Khirudin said fires involving factories mostly resulted from non-compliance with standard operating procedures.

“Industrial fires often occur during production, material transfers or manufacturing processes. Poor supervision and inadequate prevention measures contribute to the problem.

“Poor maintenance and housekeeping of machinery are significant factors, with factories that are improperly maintained being more prone to fires,” he said.

He urged companies to prioritise the upkeep of their firefighting equipment, warning that “in manufacturing facilities, this isn’t optional but essential”.

Khirudin said trained personnel should also be available to address minor fire incidents before they escalate, and emphasised the importance of equipping Malaysians with basic fire safety knowledge to handle fire outbreaks.

“In case of a fire, ensure everyone is evacuated, and immediately call the fire department.”

He said early fire prevention is key, and one must always be prepared, even when there is no fire.

“Identify the nearest emergency exit in your home and discuss a fire evacuation plan with your family.

“Ensure everyone understands what to do in case of a fire and hold practical drills regularly to keep it fresh in their memory,” he said.

“Empowering communities to safeguard their environments not only prevents fires but also strengthens resilience.

“Simple yet consistent efforts can make a difference.”