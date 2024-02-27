Market-based fares allow ERL to innovate, improve services - Deputy Transport Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The implementation of fares based on market rate under the KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit service concession extension agreement will allow Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL) to innovate in improving the quality of its services.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah said ERL needs to provide a more efficient service that is in line with the fares charged.

He said under the concession agreement, the government will no longer pay any charges or fees from the Passenger Service Charge (PSC) revenue source to ERL.

“This is an important condition agreed by both parties. ERL is allowed to implement the fares based on market rate that will benefit the people, the government and ERL,“ he said during a question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Hasbi was replying to a question from Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee (PN-Beluran), who wanted to know the details of the extended concessions for the KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit services as well as its implications.

He said the government sees the extension of the concession announced in January as a win-win situation as consumers can enjoy better services from ERL.

“The government remains committed to encouraging and improving alternative services to KLIA that will create healthy competition,“ he added.

On Jan 23, the government announced the extension of ERL’s concession agreement for KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit services for 30 years from 2029, allowing ERL to determine the fares based on market rate. - Bernama