Married couple ordered to enter defence for illegal deposit-taking

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here today ordered a man and his wife to enter their defence on a charge of illegal deposit-taking amounting to RM364,000 from the public.

Judge Mohd Kafli Che Ali made the order after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing a prima facie case against Ho Kok Keong, 62, who is a former chief executive officer of a telecommunications company, and housewife, Koh Orchid, 56, at the end of the prosecution case.

He said both accused had three options to defend themselves, either to remain silent, testify under oath from the dock without being cross-examined by the prosecution or testify under oath from the witness stand with the prosecution being allowed to cross-examine.

Lawyer Sean Dudley, representing the couple, then told the court that his clients would testify under oath from the witness stand.

Mohd Kafl set two days, March 13 and 14, for the defence proceeding.

On Aug 12, 2022, the couple pleaded not guilty to the charge of accepting the deposit in stages without a valid licence from a 49-year-old information technology instructor.

They were charged with committing the offence between Dec 16, 2015, and April 16, 2016, at a restaurant in Sentul.

The charge, framed under Section 137(1) 10 of the Financial Services Act 2013 and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 10 years or a maximum fine of RM50 million or both, upon conviction. - Bernama