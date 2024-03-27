Married couple sentenced to 20 months’ jail for kidnapping man

KOTA BHARU: A married couple was sentenced to 20 months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today after they pleaded guilty to kidnapping a man last year.

Mr Mayuni Hayeebuding (pix), 48, who is a Thai national, and his wife, Nor Haznie Che Aziz, 40, made the plea after the charges against them were read out before Magistrate Rais Imran Hamid.

The court ordered the duo to be jailed from the date of their arrest on Jan 17, 2023.

The married couple along with three others who are still at large, were accused of abducting Muhammad Alamin Ismail, 26, from a restaurant at Kampung Gong Jerat, Pengkalan Chepa at around 1 am on Jan 16, last year.

The charge, under Section 363 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same Act, carries a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Syazalia Che Suhaimin prosecuted while both accused were unrepresented. -Bernama