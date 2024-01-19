Masseur charged with sexual assault of teen

KUALA LUMPUR: A masseur pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today, to a charge of sexual assault against a teenage boy who went missing in Taman Bernam Jaya, Hulu Bernam, early this month.

Hamid Khan Samoon, 43, was accused of allegedly committing the offence against the 16-year-old boy in a hotel room at Jalan Sultan here between Jan 1 and 10.

The charge was framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offenses Against Children Act 2017 which provides for a maximum of 20 years imprisonment and whipping, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Noorhani Muhmmed Ayub proposed a bail of RM15,000 with one surety and additional conditions of not tampering with the victim and witnesses, as well as reporting to the nearest police station once a month.

However, Hamid Khan, who was unrepresented, appealed for a lesser bail saying he was supporting a single-parent sister.

Judge Mohd Kafli allowed the accused to post an RM8,000 bail with one surety subject to the additional conditions requested by the prosecution.

He then fixed Feb 21 for case mention.

The media had previously reported two brothers going missing on Jan 1, and that the 17-year-old sibling was found in a listless state at the Pasar Seni LRT station on Jan 11.

The teen was alleged to have been confined with his 16-year-old brother in a motel at Jalan Petaling by a stranger, who sexually assaulted them before he managed to escape. - Bernama