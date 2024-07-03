Maxis, UiTM announce partnership, foster dynamic industry-academia connection

KUALA LUMPUR: Maxis and Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) announced a three-year partnership to foster a more dynamic connection between academia and industry, to benefit current and future UiTM students and graduates.

The partnership was formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) exchanged between Maxis chief executive officer (CEO) Goh Seow Eng and UiTM Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Shahrin Sahib @ Sahibuddin, at Menara Maxis, KLCC, here today.

In his speech, Goh said the MoU focuses on three working areas which were career development, knowledge sharing and electronic waste (e-waste).

“The partnership seeks to empower UiTM students with in-demand digital skills through skill development programmes and educational outreach, as well as facilitate knowledge exchange and skills enhancement by Maxis guest speakers and trainers on UiTM campuses.

“In the aspect of e-waste, the partnership also focuses on joint programmes to promote environmental sustainability through e-waste management on campuses utilising Maxis ongoing consumer e-waste management programme,” he said.

Goh said the collaborative effort also extends beyond academics and skills development, fostering co-curricular activities and creating a platform for UiTM students to develop well-rounded skillsets which promote peer collaboration and unlock career-enhancing opportunities.

“These joint initiatives underscore our commitment to provide Malaysian youths with unparalled opportunities for learning, growth and professional development.

“Combining the innovative spirit of Maxis as the leading integrated telecommunications company (telco), with the academic excellence of UiTM, we look forward to a fruitful collaboration together,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shahrin said the partnership solidified UiTM’s dedication to provide its students with a comprehensive learning experience extending beyond the classroom

“Through skill development programmes, education outreach and engagement opportunities, we are shaping students to become leaders in the digital era. We are delighted to join forces with Maxis to further enrich our students’ educational journey,” he said. - Bernama