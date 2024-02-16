MB: Decision by MKI's special committee will be use as reference to empower syariah law in N.Sembilan

SEREMBAN: Matters relating to empowering syariah law in Negeri Sembilan will be made based on the decision of the special committee formed by the Malaysian National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI), said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix).

As such, he said, there was no need for a committee to be set up at the state level to discuss the matter.

“We are confident that the action taken by the federal government, through MKI, is enough for us to refer to as guidelines in the action that needs to be taken at the state level,” he said.

He told reporters this when met after the state-level Quran recital and memorization closing and prize-giving ceremony by the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir here last night.

Yesterday, the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah ordered that all parties respect the decision of the Federal Court and the position of the Federal Constitution as the supreme law of the country.

Sultan Sharafuddin, who is MKI chairman, said efforts must be made to find a way to overcome problems that arose by studying methods of expanding the competence of the State Legislature to enact Syariah criminal laws within the framework set by the Federal Constitution.

The Special Committee to Study Issues Related to the Competence of the State Legislature to Enact Islamic Laws was established at the behest of His Majesty during the 70th MKI meeting on Aug 28 last year.

Sultan Sharafuddin said the special committee had been given one year to submit its recommendations to the MKI before the matter would be brought to the Conference of Rulers. -Bernama