MB heads list of 473 recipients of Negeri Sembilan Awards

SEREMBAN: Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun heads the list of 473 people conferred awards and medals in conjunction with the 76th birthday of the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir, today.

The Port Dickson MP who is also Sikamat assemblyman receives the Darjah Seri Utama Negeri Sembilan (SUNS) which carries the title Datuk Seri Utama, at the investiture at the Istana Besar Seri Menanti here.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain receives the Darjah Seri Setia Negeri Sembilan Yang Amat Cemerlang (SSNS) which carries the title Datuk Seri.

State Mufti Assoc Prof Dr Faudzinaim Badaruddin, Chief Syarie Judge of the State Syariah Judiciary Department Kamal Bashah Ahmad Tajuddin, Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Kamarudin Md Din, state government secretary Datuk Mohd Zafir Ibrahim and Seremban High Court Judge Datin Rohani Ismail are the five recipients of the Darjah Dato’ Paduka Negeri Sembilan (DPNS) which carries the title Datuk.

Twenty-two people receive the Darjah Setia Bakti Negeri Sembilan (DBNS) which also carries the title Datuk including state deputy police chief SAC Abd Khalid Othman, Sungai Lui assemblyman Mohd Razi Mohd Ali, Johol assemblyman Saiful Yazan Sulaiman and state Education Department director Dr Roslan Hussin.

Meanwhile, 14 people receive the Darjah Setia Negeri Sembilan (DNS), 22 the Darjah Pekerti Terpilih (DPT) and 62 the Ahli Setia Negeri Sembilan (ANS).

Seven people receive the Setiawan Tuanku Muhriz (STM); Pingat Khidmat Cemerlang Masyarakat (PMC) (112), Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (PJK) (194); Bentara Tuanku Muhriz (BTM) (23) and Pingat Khidmat Lama (PKL) (10).

The second investiture session will be held on Jan 22 and the third on Jan 29.-Bernama