MB Inc halts quarry operation over water pollution in Orang Asli settlement

TAIPING: The Menteri Besar Incorporated (MB Inc) of Perak has issued a directive to the appointed operator to temporarily stop operating the quarry following complaints of polluted water sources faced by Orang Asli villagers of Kampung Kelatap, Pos Perwor near Sungai Siput.

Perak Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the notice was issued by MB Inc on January 12 to ensure that restoration works were carried out immediately.

“Among the restoration works that need to be expedited include leveling the land in the area that has been opened as well as building a dam to prevent the passage of water flowing into the water catchment area.

“This work has also been carried out since January 13 until today by the operator of the project,“ he said at a press conference after launching Taiping Town’s 150th Anniversary Celebration here, today.

He said from an investigation, it was found that the pollution occurred as a result of the opening of land for a sediment pond in an area as well as the release of waste from a septic tank that did not follow the specifications set out in the approval of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

“The investigation was carried out by the Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) and MB Inc and from the information obtained, we admit that the pollution occurred as a result of the two factors,“ he said.

Besides, he said approval for the quarry mining project which began in September last year followed approval from the relevant technical agencies.

“We hope that all the restoration works can be carried out as best as possible and most importantly the Orang Asli people in the area will be able to get a supply of clean water again as before,“ he said.

Yesterday, more than 100 Orang Asli residents of Kampung Kelatap, Pos Perwor near Sungai Siput issued a statement to demonstrate their unhappiness over the threat of diseases when their source of water was allegedly contaminated due to the quarry project.

In the same statement, they claimed that for more than two years the residents have been using water contaminated with faeces and waste from the toilet belonging to the worker’s shared quarters at the project site.–Bernama