MBPP to station enforcement personnel at Gurney Bay

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang City Council (MBPP) will station its enforcement personnel to carry out monitoring at Gurney Bay here following complaints of visitors bringing their pets there.

MBPP Enforcement director Noorazrein Noorazlan Ong said the enforcement personnel would be placed at the new recreational park, which began operation on Feb 4, from 5 am daily.

“This is to avoid public concern over the issue of visitors bringing their pets to Gurney Bay.

“In addition, this is also to ensure visitors to Gurney Bay comply with all the stipulated regulations,” he said in a statement today.

The media had previously reported that there were no signboards indicating that pets are not allowed at Gurney Bay.

According to the media reports, a survey found that five to six dogs were brought into the recreational park by dog owners, which made it uncomfortable for Muslim visitors.–Bernama