MBSA grants permission for demolition of Shah Alam Stadium - S’gor MB

KUALA LUMPUR: The demolition process of the Shah Alam Stadium for the reconstruction of the new Shah Alam Sports Complex (KSSA) is expected to be carried out soon.

This follows the approval given by the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) for the KSSA development project last Friday (Dec 22), a matter recently confirmed by the Selangor Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

“Just got the approval from MBSA yesterday (Friday),“ he said in response to inquiries from his followers on X who wanted to know about the progress of the KSSA reconstruction project.

The Selangor government was previously reported to have submitted the Planning Permission (KM) plan for the KSSA project on Nov 15, involving a demolition process of the Shah Alam Stadium with a cost of RM35.5 million.

The media reported that the KSSA reconstruction project covered an area of 76.08 hectares, and was expected to be completed by 2026.–Bernama