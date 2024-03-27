MCBA operations at border checkpoints need 13,700 personnel

KUALA LUMPUR: Operations of the Malaysian Checkpoints and Border Agency (MCBA) at 141 checkpoints nationwide require 13,700 personnel, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (pix).

He said as at Jan 31, 104 warrant posts of various schemes and grades have been approved for implementation at MCBA headquarters and nine gateways into the country including the appointment of Datuk Seri Hazani Razali as the first MCBA director-general.

“For more organised and complete coordination, the MCBA team is actively holding discussions and engagement sessions to draft the MCBA Bill and the bill to amend related acts.

“At least 31 acts will be involved in the amendment and based on planning, MCBA is expected to start operating fully on the ground after the bill is passed during Dewan Rakyat session in June,“ he said.

Shamsul Anuar said this in response to a question by Datuk Shamshulkahar Mohd Deli (BN-Jempol) who asked about the latest status of the pilot project for the implementation of the single national border agency (SBA) which is now known as MCBA and the target it is expected to start operating.

Shamsul Anuar also told Dewan Rakyat that coordination and engagement with existing agencies and other stakeholders is being actively carried out to ensure smooth coordination at all the entrances involved.

This coordination includes operational planning in phases, developing standard operating procedures (SOPs) that are integrated in the field as well as creating policy coordination mechanisms between various ministries and different departments, he said.

At the presentation of Budget 2024 in October, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the establishment of SBA (now MCBA) as part of an initiative to strengthen the level of national defence and security preparedness.

The initiative planned since 2018 will bring together more than 20 law enforcement agencies at 141 entry points including the Malaysian Immigration Department, the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (MAQIS) and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM). -Bernama