Number of flood victims continues to drop in all five states

KUALA LUMPUR: The total number of flood evacuees in five states continued to decline tonight, with more temporary evacuation centres (PPS) closed late this afternoon.

In JOHOR, State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said two relief centres in Segamat and one in Batu Pahat were closed this afternoon, bringing the total number of flood victims tonight to 168 compared to 229 people this afternoon.

“All flood victims in the state, comprising 48 families, are in Segamat and are being housed at five relief centres in the district,“ he said in a statement here today.

KELANTAN also recorded a decrease in the number of evacuees after a relief centre in Tumpat was closed, bringing the number of people still affected by the disaster tonight to 111 compared to 240 recorded in the evening.

The Social Welfare Department (JKM) Info Portal shows that two PPS are still operating in the state, namely in Tumpat which houses 68 evacuees from 36 families while the PPS in Pasir Mas houses 43 victims from 12 families.

Meanwhile, in PERAK, the JPBN secretariat said that the floods in Manjung had recovered after the Kampung Batu 4 People’s Hall PPS was closed after the last five evacuees there returned to their respective homes at 5.30pm this afternoon.

The development brings the number of evacuees tonight down to 116 with 82 people from 28 families at two relief centres in Kinta while 34 people from 11 families are at one relief centre in Perak Tengah.

In MELAKA, the flood situation is also close to full recovery, as only 11 evacuees are still sheltering at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Mendapat, Jasin tonight, down from the 17 recorded this afternoon, after the SK Parit Penghulu PPS, also in Jasin, was closed late this afternoon.

In KEDAH, Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said the number of flood victims was 254 people from 64 families compared to 255 people from 65 families this afternoon with all of them being housed in SK Sri Gunung, Kota Setar.