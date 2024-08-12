Several areas in Nilai hit by flash floods

NILAI: Continuous heavy rain for over two hours this afternoon caused flash floods in several areas in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan.

Nilai Fire and Rescue Station chief Bakarya Mohd Salleh said affected areas included Taman Semarak and Pekan Lama Nilai.

He said his team responded to two emergency calls, one of it involved a family trapped in a flooded house on Jalan Besar Nilai, near Pekan Lama Nilai around 5.55 pm.

“There were four victims, including a senior citizen and a young girl with disabilities. They were successfully rescued and brought to safety,” he said in a statement today.

He said his team also rescued a car swept away by floodwaters at Jalan Taman Semarak 2, Nilai, and five individuals in the car; two men, two women and a child were saved.

Bakarya said thirteen personnel, two vehicles and an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit were dispatched to the scene after receiving a call from the public at 5.19 pm.

“All five victims were rescued from a Proton Saga car trapped in the floodwaters by members of the public.

“They were temporarily moved to the EMRS unit and were allowed to return home after the floodwaters receded,” he said.