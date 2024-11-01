MCMC supports govt’s commitment on no extra charges for 5G access

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) fully supports the Madani Government’s commitment to ensure mobile network service providers do not impose extra charges for access to 5G networks.

In a statement today, MCMC said the recent announcement regarding the matter by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) was in line with the government’s ongoing efforts to provide fair and equitable access to advanced telecommunications technology for all Malaysians.

On Tuesday, Fahmi in a press conference announced that no additional charges would be imposed by telecommunications companies on users for accessing 5G networks.

“MCMC will ensure that each mobile network service provider complies with the stated commitment,“ according to the statement.

MCMC informed that as of Dec 31, 2023, the 5G network coverage had reached 80.2 per cent in populated areas. -Bernama