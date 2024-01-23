MCMC: Those tied to device bundle plan can still subscribe to Rahmah p-hailing package

KUALA LUMPUR: P-hailing drivers and riders who are still tied to a device bundle contract with any telecommunications company (telco) can still subscribe to the Rahmah p-hailing package by signing up for a new SIM plan.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in its Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) about the package, stated that p-hailing drivers and riders who are currently subscribed to any SIM plan and are bound by an existing enterprise package can also subscribe to this Rahmah package.

However, it is subject to the terms and conditions agreed upon between the telco and the p-hailing platform provider, it said.

“The Rahmah p-hailing package is open to all Malaysian p-hailing drivers and riders registered under the participating p-hailing platform providers, with the subscription terms subject to the telco’s terms and conditions.

“This package also does not have a binding contract, and users can cancel it at any time with a minimum penalty for the SIM plan only, and it is offered starting today until April 23,” it said.

According to the agency, eligible p-hailing drivers and riders will be identified by their respective p-hailing platform providers, and invitations to subscribe to the package will be available through notification links in the app, eliminating the need for a physical presence at telco branches since this involves business-to-business (B2B) transactions.

“If they do not receive such notifications, p-hailing drivers and riders can lodge complaints with their respective p-hailing platform providers,” it said.

Earlier today, Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil announced that with the Rahmah p-hailing package, p-hailing drivers and riders can now enjoy internet services at a price as low as RM33 with a data plan of at least 40GB.

He said that the package is the result of a strategic collaboration involving telecommunications service providers CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, TM (Unifi Mobile), and YTL Communications (Yes 5G) and 16 p-hailing platform providers, including FoodPanda, Grab, Bungkusit, Shopee, and Lalamove. -Bernama