MCMC warns against spreading “provocative content” amid controversy over shoe logo

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has issued a warning against the distribution of “provocative content” related to a controversial shoe logo that some claim resembles the Arabic script for the word “Allah.”

Following a statement by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), MCMC urged any party with information on social media involving the shoe logo to report it to the authorities, including the police.

“MCMC will not hesitate to take action under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 if any party tries to take advantage of the issue and send or leave outrageous comments that may cause tension between races.

“All parties need to give space to the Islamic Development Department of Malaysia (JAKIM) and the authorities to investigate this allegation.

ALSO READ: Mohd Na’im instructs JAKIM to obtain explanation on alleged Allah logo shoes

“The public is reminded not to upload, share or spread social media content that touches on the sensitivity of the 3Rs (race, royalty, religion), instead report to MCMC at the link https://aduan.mcmc.gov.my and PDRM for further action,“ the statement read.

The controversy began when a Facebook user shared a video of a pair of high-heeled shoes from the local brand Vern’s Holding Sdn Bhd, alleging that the logo on the sole resembled the word.

The shoe company Vern’s Holding has since apologised for the logo design, acknowledging shortcomings that could lead to misinterpretation and offence to many parties.

The company also said it has immediately ceased the sale of the shoes and offered refunds to customers.

“We have absolutely no intention of designing a logo aimed at belittling or insulting any religion or belief. The management would like to humbly apologise and seek forgiveness. We hope for compassion so we can rectify this mistake,“ the company’s statement read.

The Islamic Development Department of Malaysia (JAKIM) has also been tasked with investigating the allegations.

ALSO READ: Shoe logo issue: Vern’s issues public apology, stops sales of offending shoes

ALSO READ: Shoe logo issue: Eight reports received so far - IGP