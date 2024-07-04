Shoe logo issue: Eight reports received so far - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Eight police reports have been received so far nationwide regarding the logo of a well-known shoe company allegedly resembling the word ‘Allah’ on its shoe soles.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said an investigation paper has been opened to probe the matter under Section 298 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Section 298 of the Penal Code pertains to the deliberate intention of wounding the religious feelings of others while Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 involves the improper use of network facilities or services.

“The police have opened an investigation paper after receiving a report from a 35-year-old man, this evening, in Penang who claimed to have seen a video related to the issue of the word Allah on the shoe soles on his Facebook page,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

A three-minute video has gone viral on social media in which a man claimed that the Vern’s shoes he purchased displayed a logo believed to resemble the word ‘Allah’.

In response, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said that the Department of Islamic Development (JAKIM) has been instructed to call up the parties concerned to obtain further explanations tomorrow.