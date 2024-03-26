MDKP denies Nasi Kerabu with maggots sold at Kuala Pilah Ramadan bazaar

SEREMBAN: The Kuala Pilah District Council (MDKP) denies that the nasi kerabu dish infested with maggots, a video of which went viral on Facebook, was from the Ramadan bazaar at Dataran Melang in Kuala Pilah.

MDKP president Mohd Faizal Abd Manap said investigations conducted jointly with the Kuala Pilah Health Office at the bazaar found that four registered lots were selling nasi kerabu, but only two lots were being used by the same trader.

“The food being sold is fresh, and there are no signs of reheating leftover food. The packaging used by this trader is also different from what was circulated,“ he said in a statement today.