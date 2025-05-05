B Praak to sing in M’sia for first time in June

B PRAAK, one of Bollywood’s most beloved voices, is set to make his long-awaited regional debut in Kuala Lumpur this June 28 at Plenary Hall, KLCC. This marks a major milestone not just in his career, but also for fans who have been waiting years to experience his show-stopping stage presence live.

Blending raw emotion with cinematic original soundtracks, B Praak has cemented his place as one of the defining voices in Bollywood and Desi contemporary pop. Before stepping into the spotlight as a singer, he made tremendous strides in Punjabi music behind the scenes – composing and producing tracks for icons such as Jassie Gill, Harrdy Sandhu, Amrinder Gill, Gippy Grewal, Diljit Dosanjh and Ammy Virk.

His transition to singing earned him widespread acclaim, including multiple awards such as the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer in 2021. After captivating audiences across India, Sydney and Dubai last year with well-received performances, B Praak is finally set to make his concert debut in Southeast Asia.

Fans can look forward to a sensational evening as B Praak performs his greatest hits, including Mann Bharryaa, Teri Mitti, Filhaal, Ranjha and many more.

B Praak Live In Malaysia is organised by Hitman Solutions.Tickets, ranging from RM198 to RM698, are available through official channels.