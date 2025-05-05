Search team recovers body of Malaysian who fell on Rinjani trail

JAKARTA: A Malaysian mountain climber reported to have fallen along the Banyu Urip trail on Mount Rinjani, Lombok Island, West Nusa Tenggara, has been found dead by Indonesia’s search and rescue (SAR) team on Sunday, according to the national park authorities.

The Mount Rinjani National Park Office (BTNGR) stated that the SAR team retrieved the body of the climber, identified by the initials RAG, aged 57, from the bottom of a ravine about 80 metres deep at 10.30am local time.

“The body, brought out by the SAR team, is currently en route to the Torean trail entrance and will be taken to the Bhayangkara Police Hospital in Mataram for post-mortem arrangements,” BTNGR said in a statement.

According to information from the guide and the victim’s companions, the incident occurred around 11am on Saturday when the group of climbers stopped to collect drinking water at the Banyu Urip spring. However, RAG continued walking and did not stop to rest, the park authorities said.

“The group leader then followed the victim along a section of the trail equipped with a safety railing rope to assist in crossing, but the victim refused to use it.

“While descending, the victim let go of the safety railing rope and lost footing, causing a loss of balance and a fall to the right side of the trail,” the statement added.”

RAG had begun the ascent on May 1 via the Sembalun route with a group of 23 people.

The national park authorities extended their condolences to the victim’s family and friends.

“May this incident serve as a reminder that every step in nature requires cooperation, caution, and strict adherence to safety procedures.

“Nature is indeed beautiful, but it is also unpredictable. Let us take care of ourselves and look out for one another,” BTNGR advised.