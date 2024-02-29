Mechanic fined RM15,000 for failing to fulfill needs of pet dog

KUALA LUMPUR: A dog owner was today fined RM15,0000 by the Ampang Sessions Court here for failing to take care of his pet’s needs.

Judge Wan Mohd Norisham Wan Yaakob meted out the fine, in default three months in jail, on Yee Chan Fai (pix), 37, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Yee was charged with failing to take reasonable steps to ensure the needs of his pet dog were fulfilled, thus causing the animal to be injured when beaten by a neighbour at a house in Taman Saga here at 9 am on May 24, 2022.

Yee, who is a mechanic, was charged under Section 24 (1)(a)(v) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015, which provides a fine of between RM15,000 and RM75,000, or imprisonment for up to two years or both, upon conviction.

Prosecuting officer from the Selangor Veterinary Service Department, Mohd Sharif Sabran, when seeking a heavy sentence as a lesson to pet owners, said the complainant in the case had been fined RM23,000 for beating the dog.

Lawyer Wan Nur Afifah Che Bakar represented Yee. -Bernama