Media industry must utilise AI technologies in audience engagement - Teo

KUALA LUMPUR: The media industry must harness Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to develop innovative digital solutions tailored to engage their audiences in the evolving digital landscape, said Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

Speaking at the ABU Digital Broadcasting Symposium 2024 (DBS 2024) here today, she shared the fascinating developments of AI utilisation within the ministry, particularly its agency Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM).

She said RTM has utilised the power of AI in its News Digital Archive System (ADIB) and it has enabled RTM to win various international awards due to the practicality of its usage.

Additionally, Teo noted that avatars have been utilised as hosts to present programme highlights on four RTM TV channels, using an image prompter and AI voice banks.

“Consequently, we envision even greater AI adaptation within RTM, making operations smoother and more efficient for our broadcasters. It’s a thrilling step into the future of media, where technology aligns seamlessly with our mission for excellence,“ she said.

To ensure that industry professionals are well-prepared for technological shifts, Teo said the Communications Ministry is offering various courses to empower media practitioners with essential AI skills, through the Tun Abdul Razak Broadcasting and Information Institute (IPPTAR).

Among the courses offered on AI trends are Virtual Reality (VR) Operational System or Augmented Reality (AR) Studio TV and AI Technology for TV Designing.

“More courses, including MOJO (mobile journalism) Remote Production Systems, are scheduled to commence this whole year, extending the ministry’s commitment to making AI accessible to a wider audience beyond the industry players,“ she added.

Teo noted that the symposium, themed ‘Navigating AI Horizon’, marks a pivotal moment as the media industry embarks on a journey into the uncharted territory of the digital age.

As the rapid pace of AI innovation brings a host of ethical, social and regulatory considerations, she reminded industry players to tread carefully, mindful of the challenges and complexities that lie ahead.

She said issues such as algorithmic bias, data privacy and the societal impact of AI-driven automation require thoughtful reflection and proactive measures to ensure that AI technologies are developed and deployed in a manner that is ethical, transparent and equitable. -Bernama