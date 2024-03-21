Media practitioners play key role in providing perspective, insights - PM Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said media practitioners play a key role in providing perspectives and insights in a democratic country.

Therefore, he hoped that media practitioners could collectively play a role in uplifting the dignity of the people and the nation, and to further boost the country’s growth convincingly.

“What is needed for this? Knowledge, resilience, discipline and love for it (the effort to uplift the nation’s dignity).

“Knowledge itself is a show of concern in caring for society. I hope that with the spirit of Ramadan, we can enhance faith, knowledge and discipline,” he told reporters after the MADANI breaking of fast ceremony with media practitioners at the Seri Perdana Complex here yesterday.

Anwar said he was concerned that major national issues related to pursuing vibrant growth carried by the media do not seem to interest political figures.

“I am somewhat concerned there are major national issues (to overcome), such as pursuing faster growth, facing issues like digital challenges, IT (information technology) and energy transition.

“Issues regarding skills, resilience and the skills of young people and focused areas do not interest some political figures. They are still bound, trapped under a shell of outdated thinking,” he said.

Earlier, Anwar spent time breaking fast with media practitioners at the event.

Some 200 members of the print, electronic and online media from over 70 local media agencies, including Sabah and Sarawak, local and foreign media clubs, and veteran media personnel attended the event.

The prime minister also presented contributions to 20 media personnel and former personnel with health and financial issues. - Bernama