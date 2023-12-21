Media should help religious agencies present correct information: Mohd Na’im

KUALA LUMPUR: Media practitioners should do their part to disseminate authentic news which can help religious agencies in the country fulfil their responsibilities, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said cooperation from the media was important to raise public awareness of the role of religious organisations like Yayasan Pembangunan Ekonomi Islam Malaysia (YaPEIM).

“The good office of the media is crucial in ensuring that correct information about the missions of agencies like YaPEIM gets disseminated to the public.

“If this role is not fulfilled and this cooperation is not strengthened, I think this religious agency will not go far. So, I hope ties between the media and this religious agency will be maintained,“ he said in his speech at the 2023 YaPEIM with Media Appreciation and Charity dinner here last night (Dec 20).

Meanwhile, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) editor-in-chief Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin said journalists should use the Malaysian journalistic ethics as a guide.

“This is because we do not want inaccurate reports, as it can lead to the creation of fake news that will spread to the entire community.

“We are now in the digital era where online media has far-reaching influence compared to print and broadcast media, so there may be concerns about the reports and information we disseminate, especially from ‘instant journalists’,“ she said in her speech as the media representative at the event.

She said unverified news not only affects the journalists who write it but also the entire organisation, adding that journalistic ethics should always act as a guide in news reporting.

A total of 100 media practitioners, including journalists, photographers and cameramen, as well as former media personnel, received cash aid totalling RM50,000 from YaPEIM, which was distributed through five media associations and clubs.

Each of them received RM500 under the Inspirasi Prihatin YaPEIM programme.

“This effort was successfully implemented through the collaboration of KL and Selangor Media Club (KLS), Malaysian Professional Press Photographers Association (MPPA), Crime Journalists Association (CiJA), Putrajaya Media Club and Sportswriters Association of Malaysia (SAM), which identified recipients among media practitioners who truly needed assistance,” YaPEIM Board of Trustees chairman Datuk Dr. Mohd Radzif Mohd Yunus said. - Bernama