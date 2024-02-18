Medical lab technologist charged with accepting RM16,150 in bribes

JOHOR BAHRU: A medical laboratory technologist at the Pathology Department of Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) Johor Bahru was charged in the Sessions Court here today on 25 counts of accepting bribes amounting to RM16,150.

Saifulamin Sabran, 51, pleaded not guilty to all the charges after they were read before Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail.

According to all 25 charges, the accused is alleged to have agreed to receive cash amounting to RM16,150 from six individuals who are related to the accused’s official duties.

The money, ranging from RM500 to RM2,000, was deposited into several bank accounts belonging to six individuals who acted as intermediaries.

All the offences were allegedly committed at two banks in six different branches around Johor Bahru, Bandar Baru Uda, Kota Tinggi, Desaru, Kulai and Simpang Renggam.

The charges were framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to two years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Julaila Jamaludin requested bail at RM13,000 with one surety along with additional conditions that the accused is prohibited from harassing prosecution witnesses, to report to the Johor Bahru MACC office once a month and to surrender his passport to the court.

In mitigation, lawyer Shaik Saleem SM Daud, who represented the accused, said his client has to support his wife and their three children.

The court allowed bail at RM10,000 with one surety along with the additional conditions requested by the prosecution and set April 21 for mention. - Bernama