MALAYSIA’S pickleball scene reaches an exciting milestone as Grand Pickleball Arena (GPA) proudly hosts the inaugural Malaysia Super Pickleball League (MSPL). This premier competition brings together top-tier athletes and marks the unveiling of Malaysia’s first-ever Grandstand Championship Court, an elite venue set to elevate competitive pickleball in the country.

“The launch of MSPL and our Grandstand Championship Court is a major step in advancing pickleball in Malaysia,” said Mr. Low Chung King, owner of Grand Pickleball Arena. “This facility will host high-calibre tournaments, develop local talent, and prepare players for international competition.”

With 300 spectator seats, this championship court offers an unparalleled experience for players and fans alike. It fulfils a long-awaited dream for Malaysian pickleball enthusiasts, providing a space to witness thrilling matches in a world-class setting. GPA, which boasts 16 courts, successfully soft-launched its full facility on 1 March 2025.

The Malaysia Super Pickleball League is more than a competition—it’s a celebration of the sport’s rapid rise in the country. According to the Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating (DUPR), Malaysia is among the top nations with a fast-growing number of pickleball players. The league provides a platform for top athletes while inspiring thousands of new players to join the movement.

The inaugural MSPL features eight teams with seven players each. A total of 56 players were drafted from a competitive pool of 166 participants. With a RM21,000 prize pool, it stands as one of Malaysia’s most lucrative pickleball competitions. The tournament unfolds over four matchdays: 8, 9, 16 February, and 1 March 2025, offering an electrifying showcase of skill, strategy, and sportsmanship.

“This league is a turning point for Malaysian pickleball,” said Mr. Brandan Gabriel Lai, League Commissioner of MSPL and co-founder of Infinity Sport Academy. “The Grandstand Court is a game-changer, offering the perfect arena for players to compete at the highest level and for fans to witness world-class pickleball action.”

The dedicated efforts of Infinity Sport Academy, the official event organizer, have elevated the MSPL to premier status, further solidifying Malaysia’s presence in the global pickleball arena.

