PETALING JAYA: Mydin managing director Datuk Ameer Ali Mydin has alleged that several rice millers were hoarding the local white rice supply to enforce new payment terms.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Ameer questioned the “sudden improvement”, as quoted, in the supply of local white rice following the government announcing the RM150 million subsidy despite a two-year shortage.

Ameer, who is also the head of the Bumiputera Retailers Association, alleged that the millers took advantage of the supply shortage to manipulate the distribution of local white rice and now insisted on being paid in cash upfront.

“This isn’t about us not being able to pay, but large suppliers have established systems in place.

“This isn’t a small shop where you deliver two packs and demand immediate payment. Some thought needs to be put into this,” he was quoted as saying.

Before this, supermarkets could purchase rice on credit through a 30-day payment term, which is reportedly a practice still applicable to imported rice but for local white rice, the practice no longer applies.

“For supermarkets, deliveries go to warehouses before being distributed to branches. The process involves stock verification, calculations, and final approval from the headquarters, which requires three signatures. That’s how the system works,” Ameer was also quoted as saying.

Furthermore, he noted that supermarkets were getting “far less”, as quoted, local white rice supply, making it harder for consumers to buy.

“Suppliers deliver twice a week, with only 50 to 100 bags of local white rice per store. But we need at least 500 bags per day,” he added.

Ameer then urged the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) to take action regarding the distribution of supply among major retailers and suppliers.

“We pay the suppliers, yet we’re treated like beggars,” Ameer added.