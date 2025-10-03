Rio Takeda wins second LPGA title

JAPAN’S rising star Rio Takeda claimed her second LPGA title at the Blue Bay LPGA in China, shooting a flawless eight-under-par 64 on Sunday to triumph by six shots from Minjee Lee of Australia.

Takeda finished with a 72-hole aggregate of 17-under-par 271 (69-69-69-64) at the Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course, located on the southern island of Hainan. Lee meanwhile signed in a closing 67 for an 11-under-par 277 (70-72-68-67) total, one shot ahead of another Japanese player, Ayaka Furue (68-72-70-68).

An eight-time winner on the 2024 Japan LPGA (JLPGA) Tour when she was the leading money winner, Takeda was elated at her first victory outside her home nation. Her first LPGA title came last November at the Toto Japan Classic, when she had to negotiate a dramatic six-hole playoff.

This time around, it was much more straightforward as Takeda took a two-stroke lead into the final day and cruised home with a bogey-free round.

“I’m really happy to win this tournament because the course layout is really different compared to Japanese courses. I had so many wins at the JLPGA, but this win is meaningful,” said Takeda.

“I had a couple of tough putts which were about two metres, but I managed to make them. I could win this tournament because my strongest point is my driving distance, and it worked well this tournament,” she added.

It was a disappointing tournament for home favourite Ruoning Yin, who settled for a T33 finish on two-over-par 290 (72-74-71-73).

World No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand closed with a 74 and was placed joint 12th on fourunder-par 284 (69-73-68-74).

The Blue Bay LPGA concluded the LPGA Tour’s early season Asian swing, which started with the Honda LPGA Thailand (February 20-23 / Siam Country Club, Pattaya) and was followed by the HSBC Women’s World Championship (February 27-March 2 / Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore).

Following a two-week break, the LPGA Tour will resume with the Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona.