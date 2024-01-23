MEF: PADU, a journey of digitalisation, single centralised source of data

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) sees the Central Database Hub (PADU) as the country’s journey of digitalisation and a single centralised source of information.

MEF president Datuk Syed Hussain Syed Husman said the national data captured in PADU will be the backbone of all national policies and strategies.

“The hub will make the nation more efficient in the plans put up nationally, regionally and internationally. With details of data captured in PADU, we can plan for targeted and focused execution to address issues.

“Successful countries in the world use their data to drive their growth, be it related to economic, political or social. In today’s world of data and information, the use of digitalisation has sped up the process of analysis to arrive at more accurate decisions,” he said in a statement.

As at Jan 21, 2023, 1,367,324 Malaysians had registered with PADU, whereby the registration figures accounted for about 4.7 per cent of Malaysians aged 18 and above.

PADU targets the registration of more than 29 million Malaysians.

Meanwhile, on the slow progress of PADU registration, Syed Hussain said the public needs to be briefed on the rationale of establishing PADU and address their concerns.

The public has raised concerns on user data security and a lack of understanding about the necessity of registering with PADU.

“Hence, all the concerns on the importance of registering with PADU need to be addressed urgently to get more Malaysians to register before the March 31, 2024 deadline,” he said.

In a meeting between MEF and the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) yesterday, the federation offered DoSM to brief the MEF members on PADU through its regional meeting platforms.

“MEF hopes that such briefings to our members will assist in getting more private sector employees to register with PADU,” Syed Hussain added. -Bernama