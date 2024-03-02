Melaka authorities to focus on eight accident-prone hotspots during CNY holidays

MELAKA: The Melaka authorities will give added focus on eight accident-prone hotspots state-wide during the upcoming Chinese New Year holidays.

State Public Works, Infrastructure, Public Amenities and Transport Committee chairman Datuk Hameed Mytheen Kunju Basheer said they include Lebuh AMJ, Jalan Masjid Tanah, Jalan Sungai Udang, Jalan Umbai, Jalan Tehel-Bemban, Jalan Merlimau-Jasin, Jalan Gapam -Bemban and Jalan Lubuk China-Hutan Percha.

He said almost two million vehicles are estimated to crisscross the state during the festive holidays.

“The roadblocks are not mounted to find fault with motorists but to ensure there is smooth-flowing traffic,” he told reporters after officiating the launch of the Chinese New Year 2024 Road Safety campaign in Bukit Beruang here today.

Earlier at the event, over 50 participants exchanged their old helmets for Standards and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM Bhd) approved new and safe helmets.

Hameed Mytheen said the helmet exchange programme and road safety operation were efforts to reduce accident rates and fatalities, particularly involving motorcyclists and pillion riders during the festive season.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility and requires cooperation to ensure that everyone practices a safety culture, including using safety equipment such as reflective clothing and helmets,” he said. - Bernama