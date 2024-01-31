Melaka Health Dept issues 2,002 fines totalling RM1.02m last year

MELAKA: The Melaka Health Department issued a total of 2,002 compound fines totalling RM1.02 million on food premises last year.

State Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Ngwe Hee Sem (pix) said the compound fines were issued under the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009 for offences including food being placed or kept on the floor, handlers not being vaccinated against typhoid and not wearing an apron when handling food.

“A total of 61 out of a total of 6,010 food premises inspected in Melaka last year were ordered to be closed by the state Health Department under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983 for being unsanitary.

“The state government takes seriously the cleanliness of eateries considering that Melaka is a tourism state and is visited by many tourists, especially this year which is Visit Melaka Year 2024 (TMM2024),“ he told reporters here today.

In another development, he said 80.18 per cent or 4,819 food and beverage premises out of a total of 6,010 premises that were inspected last year, were issued grade A by the state Health Department.

“Out of that number, a total of 2,219 food premises under the restaurant, eatery, hawker and hotel kitchen categories obtained grade A,” he said. -Bernama