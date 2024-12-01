Melaka JaPen combines conventional, latest mediums to promote PADU - Director

MELAKA: The Melaka Information Department (JaPen) is using a combination of the conventional and latest mediums to promote user registrations on the Central Database Hub (PADU) in the state.

Melaka JaPen director Shahrom Ravin Daram Abdullah said this included making Madani Communities strategic partners of the agency in disseminating information to the public, especially in suburban areas.

“A total of 84 Madani Communities with three teams in each state constituency in Melaka were mobilised to help JaPen convey information about PADU.

“Through the Madani Community, the information obtained from JaPen (related to PADU) will be publicised through various platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Tik Tok, as well as face-to-face sessions,“ he said when met by reporters at Menara Persekutuan here.

Shahrom added that JaPen’s ‘Info On Wheels’ (IOW) programme for the sharing of information, would also be intensified from time to time.

“Announcements are also made directly and indirectly in events or programmes organised by JaPen or the state government.

“So we will help in every aspect of promoting PADU to the community, especially in suburban areas,“ he said.

Meanwhile, he said that so far, the feedback received from the public following the announcement drive has been very positive, with an increasing number of residents coming to register with PADU.

“Counters opened in places like Seri Negeri and Menara Persekutuan are being visited by more members of the public after receiving information about PADU from the disseminated announcements,“ he said.–Bernama