Melaka JPJ issues 275 summonses for various offences

MELAKA: The Melaka Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued a total of 275 summonses involving various offences and seized three vehicles, in an operation codenamed ‘Op Bersepadu’, along the Alor Gajah-Melaka Tengah-Jasin (AMJ) expressway, near Paya Rumput, last night.

Its director, Muhammad Firdaus Shariff, said that various offences were detected, with the most common offences being expired Motor Vehicle Licence and no insurance, totalling 142 summonses. Other offences included driving without a licence (73 summonses), technical violations (21), and miscellaneous offences (20).

“In this operation, a total of 755 vehicles were inspected, and action was taken for 132 vehicles for various offences, involving 118 private vehicles, 13 goods vehicles, and one public service vehicle.

He added that the operation involved 50 JPJ officers and members, the Royal Malaysia Police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) (eight personnel), the Immigration Department (18), and the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) (10).

He said that the integrated operation also focused on motorcycles and foreign drivers (PeWA), goods vehicles and public service vehicles, aiming to maximise compliance and the safety of road users, to ensure they adhere to the law.

“This strategic collaboration with other agencies is also an effort to instil awareness in motorists who violate regulations, especially offences related to various aspects of unauthorised technical safety specifications, including dangerous driving behaviour which causes accidents.

“JPJ will continue to enhance efforts through, continuous enforcement operations, to educate the public, especially road users, to always adhere to rules and behave responsibly, to avoid risks and negligence on the road,“ he said, adding that enforcement actions continue against motorists driving without a valid licence. - Bernama