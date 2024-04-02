Melaka museums anticipate further surge of visitors for school holidays

MELAKA: Melaka museums received 60,000 visitors throughout January and the figures are anticipated to double this month with the upcoming school holidays next week.

State Tourism, Heritage, Art and Culture exco, Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman, highlighted that the target was also based on the offer of free entry to all tourist attractions in Melaka including 21 museums in conjunction with the National Independence Declaration Day on Feb 20.

“There has been a surge in visitors to the state since early this year. For instance, the number of museum visitors went up to 60,000 compared to 30,000 compared to the same period last year.

“In conjunction with the 2024 Visit Melaka Year (TMM2024) this month’s theme is ‘museum’. Of course, each museum here has its unique features that can attract tourists,“ he said here today.

He was speaking to reporters at the SWM Kasih Misi Sampul Merah programme involving 30 recipients at the Telok Mas State Legislative Assembly Development and Coordination Committee Office.

The event was also attended by SWM Environment corporate general manager Mohd Norlisam Mohd Nordin.

Abdul Razak mentioned that several engaging events have been organised for this month, focusing on commemorating the National Independence Declaration Day, featuring a parade and a musical performance, aiming to attract 30,000 visitors.

He said that the state government expects its initiatives to boost TMM2024 to achieve a target of more than 18 million tourists to Melaka this year.

Meanwhile, Mohd Norlisam said SWM Environment will focus on cleaning up popular tourist spots Jonker Walk and the vicinity of The Stadthuys in Banda Hilir for the Chinese New Year.

He said the cleaning works will take place from 4 pm to 1 am with an additional 10 to 15 workers.

“In conjunction with Chinese New Year, SWM Environment also donated daily necessities to 30 families around Semabok, Taman Seri Telok Mas, Kampung Tersusun Bukit Larang, and Ujong Pasir to ease their burden,“ he added. - Bernama